Rockets' Lagerald Vick: Joining Houston for summer league
Vick reached an agreement Wednesday with the Rockets to join their entry for the Las Vegas Summer League in July, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Vick went undrafted last week after averaging 14.1 points while shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range as a senior at Kansas in 2018-19. The report doesn't indicate that Vick's deal contains an invitation to Houston's training camp, so he may need to perform well in Las Vegas to attract interest from the Rockets or any of the league's other teams when the fall arrives.
