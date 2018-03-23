Rockets' Le'Bryan Nash: Signing with Rockets

Nash will sign with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nash signed on with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League in 2016 before ultimately heading overseas to play in Korea. This will be Nash's first legitimate shot on an NBA team, but given how the Rockets' rotation is set in stone, Nash likely won't see any playing time this season.

