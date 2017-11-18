Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Available for limited action Saturday
Mbah a Moute (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, but will likely be on a minutes limit, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute has been dealing with an illness recently, but he's apparently feeling well enough to return after missing just one contest. He's averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 27.8 minutes per game this season, though he isn't expected to see that much run Saturday due to some lingering fatigue.
