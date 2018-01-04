Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Behind schedule in recovery

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) remains out indefinitely, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Back on Dec. 21, coach Mike D'Antoni said he expected the forward to miss roughly two more weeks, but when asked about Mbah a Moute's status at practice Tuesday, D'Antoni implied that he's not close to returning. "[He could miss] a couple weeks, I don't know," D'Antoni told the media. Of course, that's far from a definitive timetable, but at this point it appears safe to consider Mbah a Moute out through at least the remainder of the week, and perhaps longer.