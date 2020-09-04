Mbah a Moute (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The veteran forward didn't see the court during the seven-game series against the Thunder, but it appears he's recovered from the knee injury. Mbah a Moute is unlikely to fill a significant role off the bench now that he's healthy.
