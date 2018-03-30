Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Friday

Mbah a Moute (knee) will play Friday against Phoenix, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute was listed as questionable heading into the matchup after a three-game absence due to left knee soreness. But, he's apparently feeling good enough to take the floor after going through morning shootaround and other pre-game activities.

