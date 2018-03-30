Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Friday
Mbah a Moute (knee) will play Friday against Phoenix, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute was listed as questionable heading into the matchup after a three-game absence due to left knee soreness. But, he's apparently feeling good enough to take the floor after going through morning shootaround and other pre-game activities.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Friday vs. Suns•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Expected back Friday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pelicans•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will miss a game or two•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.