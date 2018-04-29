Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play in Game 1
Mbah a Moute (shoulder) will play during Sunday's Game 1 against the Jazz, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Mbah a Moute dislocated his shoulder during the second-to-last game of the regular season, subsequently missing the entire first round of the playoffs. There's no indication he'll be on a minutes restriction, though may not play his usual workload if he struggles shooting the ball. During the regular season, he saw 25.6 minutes per game, averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals. His return could mean smaller roles for the likes of Joe Johnson, Gerald Green and Ryan Anderson.
