Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Monday

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) will play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Mbah a Moute is set to return from a month-long absence after going through Sunday's practice without any issues. Considering he's coming off such a lengthy absence, it wouldn't be surprising if the Rockets eased him back into the swing of things, so fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised if he sees limited minutes in his return. That said, the Rockets haven't reported a strict limit, so his role is a bit unclear as of now. Either way, with Mbah a Moute back, Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker could be relied upon for a few less minutes.