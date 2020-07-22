Mbah a Moute (undisclosed) could arrive to the Orlando bubble as soon as Wednesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

While Mbah a Moute's timetable still isn't exact, it seems like we should expect him to be with the team by the end of the week. Once he arrives, he'll go through a mandatory quarantine period which involves passing two COVID-19 tests before he's able to practice. If everything goes to plan, it seems likely he'd be available for the Rockets' first seeding game July 31 against the Mavericks.