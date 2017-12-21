Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could be out two more weeks

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Thursday that Mbah a Moute (shoulder) could be out for two more weeks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder, and he appears to still be on track with his original recovery timetable of 2-to-3 weeks. Look for another update to come on Mbah a Moute in the next week or so as he continues his rehab, while P.J. Tucker continues to be the biggest benefactor off the bench from his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories