Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could be out two more weeks
Coach Mike D'Antoni said Thursday that Mbah a Moute (shoulder) could be out for two more weeks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder, and he appears to still be on track with his original recovery timetable of 2-to-3 weeks. Look for another update to come on Mbah a Moute in the next week or so as he continues his rehab, while P.J. Tucker continues to be the biggest benefactor off the bench from his absence.
