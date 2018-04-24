Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could be reevaluated next week

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) could be reevaluated sometime next week, per coach Mike D'Antoni, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute dislocated his right shoulder in Game 81 of the regular season, and while there was initially some hope that he may be able to get back before the end of Round 1, that ultimately won't be the case. It's unclear at this point just how close Mbah a Moute may be to returning, but if the evaluation goes well, he could conceivably return sometime during Round 2, assuming the Rockets are able to close out their first-round series against the Timberwolves.