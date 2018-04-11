Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could miss up to four weeks

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) could miss up to four weeks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Mbah a Moute underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning to further evaluate a dislocated shoulder that he suffered the night before. While the results apparently didn't indicate anything especially serious, there's still a chance Mbah a Moute is held out well into the playoffs. At this point, it seems highly likely he'll sit out the first round and if he ended up missing upwards of four weeks as suggested, Mbah a Moute could still be back ahead of a Conference Finals matchup against the Warriors. That said, it will simply be a situation to monitor for the time being and guys like Joe Johnson, Ryan Anderson, Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker should all help cover his absence.