Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could return within 2-to-3 weeks
An MRI on Mbah a Moute's shoulder revealed nothing significant and he could return with 2-to-3 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Mbah a Moute suffered the injury during Wednesday's contest, as he landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt. While it was originally feared to be a significant injury, a follow-up MRI has cleared him of anything overly serious. That said, Mbah a Moute is still slated to miss at least a couple of weeks, so the Rockets will be without him for the foreseeable future. With Mbah a Moute out, P.J. Tucker stands to benefit the most off the bench with added playing time at both forward spots.
