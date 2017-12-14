Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Diagnosed with dislocated shoulder

Mbah a Moute has been diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder and will be reevaluated in one week, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

An MRI performed on the shoulder earlier Thursday came back negative, so he's avoided any significant damage. That said, it's still a dislocation, so Mbah a Moute is going to miss some time while working through the recovery process. He was originally expected to return within 2-to-3 weeks, but it appears the Rockets will reevaluate him weekly with the potential to return earlier than that projected timetable. P.J. Tucker stands to benefit with more minutes off the bench at both forward spots, while Trevor Ariza could pick up some extra playing time as well.