Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Dislocates shoulder Tuesday
Mbah a Moute suffered a dislocated right shoulder during Tuesday's game against the Lakers and won't return, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute appeared to suffer the injury on a dunk attempt and immediately went to the locker room, where he was diagnosed with a dislocation. It's the same injury that costed Mbah a Moute nearly a month earlier in the season, so his availability for the start of the playoffs is very much in question at this point. Look for additional updates to be provided over the coming few days after additional tests are performed. Prior to suffering the injury, Mbah a Moute posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across eight minutes.
