Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Doesn't practice Tuesday, probable Thursday

Mbah a Moute (knee) did not practice Tuesday but is still expected to play during Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran exited Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised knee, though the injury isn't expected to keep him out of any additional contests. Excluding Sunday's game where he saw just 14 minutes, Mbah a Moute is posting 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 29.1 minutes per game.