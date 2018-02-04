Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Double-digit point tally Saturday
Mbah a Moute totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 win over the Cavaliers.
Mbah a Moute continues to log starts for Trevor Ariza (hamstring) and serve as a solid complementary source of offense. The 10-year veteran has scored between eight and 13 points in his last four contests overall while also providing some modest contributions in the area of rebounds and assists. Mbah a Moute retains some utility while he's holding down a role on the starting five, but his production will take a significant hit once Ariza returns to the lineup.
