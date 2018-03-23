Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pelicans

Mbah a Moute is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Mbah a Moute left Thursday's game against the Pistons with a sore knee and was unable return. Following the contest, coach Mike D'Antoni said that he expects Mbah a Moute to miss a game or two, so his doubtful tag doesn't come as much of a surprise. There doesn't, however seem to be much concern surrounding his health. In Mbah a Moute's likely absence, both Joe Johnson and Gerald Green should be in line to see some additional run off the bench.