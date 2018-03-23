Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pelicans

Mbah a Moute is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Mbah a Moute left Thursday's game against the Pistons with a sore knee and was unable return. Following the contest, coach Mike D'Antoni said that he expects Mbah a Moute to miss a game or two, so his doubtful tag doesn't come as much of a surprise. There doesn't, however seem to be much concern surrounding his health. In Mbah a Moute's likely absence, both Joe Johnson and Gerald Green should be in line to see some additional run off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories