Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Downgraded to doubtful Thursday

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute came into the day with a probable designation, but apparently didn't make as much progress in his recovery as expected and is now likely to sit out. Look for a final call to be made on his availability following pregame warmups, though if he is held out, P.J. Tucker could see an uptick in playing time off the bench at the two forward spots.