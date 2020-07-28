Mbah a Moute, who revealed Monday that he previously tested positive for COVID-19, said he's been limited to one-on-one or two-on-two workouts since he was cleared to resume training with the Rockets last week, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I was sick. I had the COVID. I was actually sick and down for like 10 days, then recovering and all that stuff," Mbah a Moute said. "I had a lot of symptoms. It wasn't too bad to where I had to go to a hospital. Being down, fatigue, chills, cold, whatever, body aches, all that stuff - it was tough."

Shortly after agreeing to a deal with the Rockets in early July to replace the opting-out Thabo Sefolosha at the NBA bubble, Mbah a Moute was stricken with a case of COVID-19, which delayed his arrival to Orlando. He was able to move past the symptoms about two weeks later, and after making the trip to Orlando and completing a quarantine process, Mbah a Moute has finally gotten the chance to join the team for workouts. However, because he has yet to see any action in the Rockets' exhibition contests and remains limited in practice, Mbah a Moute could be a candidate to sit out Friday's game against Dallas. Once he's deemed 100 percent, Mbah a Moute could push for a spot in coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation as a backup power forward or center.