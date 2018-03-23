Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Exits Thursday's game with sore knee

Mbah a Moute will not return to Thursday's matchup against Detroit due to a sore left knee, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute will finish the game having played seven minutes and posting seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound. The seriousness of the injury isn't clear, though it's presumably relatively minor considering the phrasing of the report is simply "soreness". If he ends up missing time past Thursday, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green could end up seeing additional minutes.