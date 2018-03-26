Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Expected back Friday

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Sunday that he expects Luc Mbah a Moute to return for Friday's game against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

That essentially rules Mbah a Moute for Tuesday's game against the Bulls while he continues to nurse a sore left knee, but there appears to be little concern surrounding his health. Joe Johnson and Gerald Green should continue to get extended run off the bench in Mbah a Moute's absence Tuesday.