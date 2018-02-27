Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Has a perfect shooting night
Mbah a Moute finished with 17 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 96-85 victory over Utah.
Mbah a Moute connected on every shot he took Monday, finishing with his highest point total since November 3rd. He has managed to carve out a nice role on the Rockets squad, and while he does not hold any regular fantasy value, he is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues. He offers some defensive upside with the ability to hit three-pointers in limited minutes.
