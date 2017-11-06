Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Leaves with knee injury, won't return

Mbah a Moute departed Sunday's game against the jazz with a bruised knee and will not return, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute sustained a bruise to his knee in the third quarter and left after scoring three points and grabbing three rebounds in 14 minutes of action. For now, consider Mbah a Moute questionable in advance of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

