Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Leaves with knee injury, won't return
Mbah a Moute departed Sunday's game against the jazz with a bruised knee and will not return, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute sustained a bruise to his knee in the third quarter and left after scoring three points and grabbing three rebounds in 14 minutes of action. For now, consider Mbah a Moute questionable in advance of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Set to return to bench role•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Plays 40 minutes in victory•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: To start Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Scores eight points in Monday's loss•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Solid offensive effort off bench in win•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Agrees to contract with Rockets•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...