Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Likely bound for bench

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni seemed to suggest that Mbah a Moute would return to a bench role Friday against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. Initially, when D'Antoni was asked if he would stick with starting lineup he used prior to the All-Star break featuring Mbah a Moute on the top unit, he said, "No." He then amended that to, "I don't know. We'll see."

Despite D'Antoni's lack of a commitment regarding a lineup change, it seems highly likely that Trevor Ariza (hamstring), who is now healthy after missing the past nine games, will displace Mbah a Moute as the team's top small forward. Though the Rockets have benefited from Mbah a Moute's strong defense and improved outside shooting when he's been in the lineup, winning in 13 of his 14 starts, the team has found similar success with Ariza on the top unit this season. No matter how the lineup shakes out Friday, Mbah a Moute, who averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 treys and 0.9 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest over Ariza's nine-game absence, is almost certainly looking at a steady downturn in playing time, and consequently, fantasy value. Along with the return of Ariza, the addition of trade-deadline pickup Joe Johnson gives the Rockets another quality forward option that Mbah a Moute will have to fight for minutes.