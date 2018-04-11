Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Likely out for first round of playoffs
Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is expected to miss the first round of the playoffs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Mbah a Moute dislocated his shoulder during Tuesday's win over the Lakers. While he's expected to be out for the first round, there's no official timetable for his return. In his stead, Joe Johnson, P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson and Gerald Green are all candidates to see extra run.
