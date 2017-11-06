Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Likely to play Thursday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is expected to be cleared in time for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute was forced from Sunday's game against the Jazz because of a bruised knee, but after further evaluation, it doesn't appear to be a serious ailment. With another few days off for rest and recovery, Mbah a Moute is expected to be ready to go by Thursday, so he should avoid missing any contests. That said, continue to monitor his status over the next few days to make sure he progresses as expected.