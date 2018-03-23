Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as out Saturday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans.
Coach Mike D'Antoni noted that he thinks Mbah a Moute will miss a game or two, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he's been listed as out ahead of Saturday's tilt. In his stead, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green are candidates to see expanded roles.
