Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as questionable Thursday
Mbah a Moute (knee) was still experiencing soreness in his knee at Wednesday's practice and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute was previously listed as probable for the contest, so his knee is seemingly giving him more discomfort than anticipated Wednesday. More information on his status should come following Thursday's morning shootaround. If he's held out, P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson and Trevor Ariza could all see huge minutes. Troy Williams could also see run as well if he gets called up from the G-League.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Doesn't practice Tuesday, probable Thursday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Leaves with knee injury, won't return•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Set to return to bench role•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Plays 40 minutes in victory•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: To start Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...