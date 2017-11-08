Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as questionable Thursday

Mbah a Moute (knee) was still experiencing soreness in his knee at Wednesday's practice and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute was previously listed as probable for the contest, so his knee is seemingly giving him more discomfort than anticipated Wednesday. More information on his status should come following Thursday's morning shootaround. If he's held out, P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson and Trevor Ariza could all see huge minutes. Troy Williams could also see run as well if he gets called up from the G-League.