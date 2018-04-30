Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Logs 21 minutes in return
Mbah a Moute (shoulder) delivered three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during Houston's 110-96 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
Mbah a Moute returned to the floor after sitting out the entirety of the five-game first-round series against the Timberwolves. While his shot appeared to be understandably rusty, the fact Mbah a Moute was able to log a solid 21 minutes off the bench was encouraging for his prospects going forward. He'll look to up his offensive contributions in Wednesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play in Game 1•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could be reevaluated next week•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Not ruling out first-round return•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could miss up to four weeks•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Likely out for first round of playoffs•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....