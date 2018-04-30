Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Logs 21 minutes in return

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) delivered three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during Houston's 110-96 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

Mbah a Moute returned to the floor after sitting out the entirety of the five-game first-round series against the Timberwolves. While his shot appeared to be understandably rusty, the fact Mbah a Moute was able to log a solid 21 minutes off the bench was encouraging for his prospects going forward. He'll look to up his offensive contributions in Wednesday's Game 2.