Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: MRI slated for Thursday
Mbah a Moute will undergo an MRI on his shoulder Thursday, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute exited Wednesday's game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter after landing awkwardly following a dunk attempt. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game, and coach Mike D'Antoni said after the contest that he expects the 31-year-old to miss a little time, but hopefully not too much, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. An exact timetable for his recovery should come into focus following Thursday's tests, though it sounds like he's trending towards missing the team's upcoming back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, at the very least. In the meantime, look for Trevor Ariza, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker to pick up extra minutes while Mbah a Moute is sidelined.
