Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Not ready to practice yet

Mbah a Moute (shoulder) was able to put in an extended workout Sunday, but has yet to receive clearance for practice, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute thus remains without a target date for his return to the court, though the forward noted that he's steadily regaining range of motion in his dislocated right shoulder and getting back into basketball shape. While Mbah a Moute has been sidelined for the past 12 games, the Rockets have relied more heavily on starting small forward Trevor Ariza, who is averaging 39.6 minutes per game over that span.