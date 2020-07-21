Mbah a Moute has yet to join the Rockets in Orlando for practices since signing with the team earlier this month, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston has yet to provide a reason behind Mbah a Moute's ongoing absence, though the team reportedly expects him to enter the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World "soon." Signed as a replacement on the 15-man roster for Thabo Sefolosha, who opted out of the season restart, Mbah a Moute is only expected to handle a minor bench role for the Rockets once he's available.