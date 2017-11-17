Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out sick Thursday
Mbah a Moute will miss Thursday's matchup against the Suns due to an illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute was not on the injury report heading into the evening, so the illness must have came on recently. The absence will mark his second missed game of the season. P.J. Tucker could see some extra run off the bench backing up Trevor Ariza as a result. Mbah a Moute's next chance to return to the court will be Saturday against the Grizzlies.
