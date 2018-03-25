Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Sunday vs. Hawks

Mbah a Moute (knee) will sit out Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute continues to work his way back from a sore knee and with the Rockets safely sitting in the top spot in the West, there's no reason to rush him back into the action. As a result, he'll have another few days off for rest prior to Tuesday's tilt with the Bulls and fantasy owners can tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. Mbah a Moute's absence should afford guys like Joe Johnson and Gerald Green more minutes on the wing.