Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Thursday vs. Cavaliers
Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Despite being given a probable designation coming into Thursday, Mbah a Moute continues to deal with some discomfort in his knee and will now sit out in an effort to avoid additional strain. His next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Grizzlies, but in the meantime, P.J. Tucker should take on an even larger role backing up both forward spots.
