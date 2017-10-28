Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Plays 40 minutes in victory
Mbah a Moute collected 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Friday's 109-93 victory over Charlotte.
Mbah a Moute drew his second consecutive start with Trevor Ariza (foot) still sidelined, and was able to fill the box-score with an impressive performance. He has never been known for his scoring ability, however, he is able to defend multiple players with his length and size. His six blocks over the last two games are likely an anomaly, though they do demonstrate his defensive upside. He will likely shift back to a bench role upon Ariza's return, although given Ariza's poor form, he could still hold some value in deeper leagues as a player who can do a bit of everything.
