Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Practices Sunday, could play Monday
Mbah a Moute (shoulder) will practice Sunday and could play in Monday's matchup with the Clippers if all goes well, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute has been out for roughly a month now, as he's been working back from a dislocated right shoulder. However, the injury is nearing a return to full strength, so Mbah a Moute has been cleared to practice with the team moving forward. Depending on how the shoulder responds to the increase in activity, there's a decent chance Mbah a Moute is then cleared to return on Monday, so continue to monitor his status over the next 24 hours or so. Once he's back, starting small forward Trevor Ariza will likely see a few less minutes, while P.J. Tucker is also a candidate to see slight decrease in his workload.
