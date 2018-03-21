Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Productive off bench in win

Mbah a Moute tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 10-year vet enjoys a steady role off the bench that typically affords him minutes in the mid-20s on average, but his scoring contributions tend to vary. He was on an upswing Tuesday, with his point tally serving as his highest since Feb. 26. Mbah a Moute has four double-digit scoring efforts overall in March, but his fantasy value remains largely limited to deeper formats at this stage of the season.