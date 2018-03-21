Play

Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Productive off bench in win

Mbah a Moute tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 10-year vet enjoys a steady role off the bench that typically affords him minutes in the mid-20s on average, but his scoring contributions tend to vary. He was on an upswing Tuesday, with his point tally serving as his highest since Feb. 26. Mbah a Moute has four double-digit scoring efforts overall in March, but his fantasy value remains largely limited to deeper formats at this stage of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories