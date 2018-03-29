Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Friday vs. Suns

Mbah a Moute (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets reported earlier in the week that Mbah a Moute was expected to return Friday following a three-game absence. However, they've since pulled back a bit and are officially considering him questionable for now. Look for Mbah a Moute to test out the knee during morning shootaround and if all checks out, he should rejoin the lineup. If Mbah a Moute were to return, it would likely mean less minutes for guys like Joe Johnson and Gerald Green.