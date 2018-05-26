Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Returning to rotation
Mbah a Moute, with Chris Paul (hamstring) sidelined, will return to the Rockets' rotation for Saturday's Game 6 against Golden State, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Mbah a Moute has not seen the floor over the past two contests. While his defensive ability is not in question, his offensive ability has slipped since injuring his shoulder. He's shooting just 26.5 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from deep throughout the postseason.
