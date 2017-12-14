Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out for remainder of Wednesday's game

Mbah a Moute has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a shoulder injury, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Mbah a Moute landed awkwardly on his shoulder finishing at the rim in the second quarter and has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup. The severity of the injury at this time in unknown, so Mbah a Moute should be considered questionable for the Rockets matchup with the Spurs on Friday. If he is unable to go on Friday, P.J. Tucker could see an increased role. Mbah a Moute recorded two points and four rebounds over eight minutes prior to the injury.