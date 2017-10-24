Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Scores eight points in Monday's loss
Mbah a Moute managed eight points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to the Grizzlies.
Through four games this season, Mbah a Moute is averaging 8.0 points (on 47.8 percent shooting), 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.5 threes, and 0.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per game. He brings excellent defensive versatility, which helps him earn a good chunk of playing time. However, Mbah a Moute's limited offensive capabilities make him a lackluster option outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.
