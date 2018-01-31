Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win
Mbah a Moute managed eight points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
Mbah a Moute drew the start in place of Trevor Ariza (hamstring) and earned 30-plus minutes for the ninth time through 32 appearances this season. Ariza is set to miss the next couple weeks while Chris Paul sat out out with a sore groin and Eric Gordon (back stiffness) left and did not return, so Mbah a Moute could be in line to see heavy minutes once again in Thursday's matchup with the Spurs. Regardless of playing time though, Mbah a Moute is best reserved for use in deeper or daily leagues.
