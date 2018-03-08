Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Sees big minutes Wednesday

Mbah a Moute scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Bucks.

With Nene Hilario (rest) and Ryan Anderson (hip) both unavailable, Mbah a Moute saw his biggest workload since Feb. 11 and responded with his biggest rebound total since Feb. 6. The 31-year-old is just a role player in Houston, but he could be a bargain DFS option on nights when the club lacks other depth in the frontcourt.