Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Sees big minutes Wednesday
Mbah a Moute scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Bucks.
With Nene Hilario (rest) and Ryan Anderson (hip) both unavailable, Mbah a Moute saw his biggest workload since Feb. 11 and responded with his biggest rebound total since Feb. 6. The 31-year-old is just a role player in Houston, but he could be a bargain DFS option on nights when the club lacks other depth in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Has a perfect shooting night•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: To come off bench Friday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Likely bound for bench•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Double-digit point tally Saturday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Starting in place of injured Ariza•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...