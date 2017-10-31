Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Set to return to bench role

Mbah a Moute will return to the bench for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Mbah a Moute has started the last three games with both Chris Paul (knee) and Eric Gordon (illness) dealing with their respective ailments. While Paul remains out, Gordon is back in the lineup and will reclaim a spot in the top unit Monday. That sends Mbah a Moute back to the bench and likely means a decreased role after playing over 34 minutes in each of the last three contests.