Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Shifting back to bench Monday
Mbah a Moute will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute started the last two games with Trevor Ariza suspended, averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 32.5 minutes during that stretch. However, Ariza has completed his suspension and will immediately reclaim his spot in the top unit, which sends Mbah a Moute back to the bench. With the demotion, Mbah a Moute will likely see his minutes fall back into the mid-to-low 20s, so he should see a sizable decrease in production across the board.
More News
