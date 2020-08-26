The Rockets list Mbah a Moute (knee) as out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

After arriving late to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Mbah a Moute played in three of the Rockets' final four seeding games, but he's been battling a left knee effusion since the start of the postseason and has yet to suit up during the series. The Rockets will likely to continue to evaluate Mbah a Moute's status on a game-by-game basis, but when healthy, he's expected to handle a minor role off the Houston bench.