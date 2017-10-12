Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Solid offensive effort off bench in win

Mbah a Moute managed 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Mbah a Moute has been effective through four preseason games, as he's managed double-digit scoring efforts in half of them while providing some of his trademark stalwart defense. The 31-year-old has encouragingly been sharp from three-point range as well, posting a 63.6 percent success rate (7-for-11) from behind the arc. Mbah a Moute will look to provide an infusion of both offense and defense off the bench in the coming season while manning either forward spot.