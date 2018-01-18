Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Starting at small forward Thursday

Mbah a Moute will draw the start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are set to be without Trevor Ariza, who has been suspended two games for an altercation that occurred against the Clippers on Monday. That allows Mbah a Moute to pick up the start in his place Thursday, which will also likely be the case for Saturday's matchup with the Warriors. With Gerald Green (suspension) also out, Mbah a Moute is likely looking at hefty minutes in the wing, though he'll have to share the added workload with P.J. Tucker. Either way, an uptick in production and fantasy value should be expected.