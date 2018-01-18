Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Starting at small forward Thursday
Mbah a Moute will draw the start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are set to be without Trevor Ariza, who has been suspended two games for an altercation that occurred against the Clippers on Monday. That allows Mbah a Moute to pick up the start in his place Thursday, which will also likely be the case for Saturday's matchup with the Warriors. With Gerald Green (suspension) also out, Mbah a Moute is likely looking at hefty minutes in the wing, though he'll have to share the added workload with P.J. Tucker. Either way, an uptick in production and fantasy value should be expected.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Practices Sunday, could play Monday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Not ready to practice yet•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Behind schedule in recovery•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could be out two more weeks•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Diagnosed with dislocated shoulder•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...